Raymond James Lowers Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target to C$18.00

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

RLLMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Real Matters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

OTCMKTS RLLMF traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.61. 3,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,326. Real Matters has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $19.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title and Canada. The company was founded by Michael A. Johnston in 2004 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

