Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ready Capital by 1,587.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

