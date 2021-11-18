Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.14.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.
In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.08.
Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.
About Ready Capital
Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.
