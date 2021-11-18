Real Estate Management Services LLC Boosts Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Howard Hughes makes up approximately 2.2% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Howard Hughes worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HHC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 27,600.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 7.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

HHC stock traded down $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $91.39. 451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,286. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.02 and a 200-day moving average of $94.78. The Howard Hughes Co. has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $113.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 150,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $13,814,352.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

