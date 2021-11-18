Real Estate Management Services LLC Has $3.12 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Real Estate Management Services LLC decreased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities makes up approximately 1.9% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,231,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,639,577,000 after buying an additional 134,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,140,000 after buying an additional 438,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,794,768,000 after buying an additional 234,970 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,503,000 after buying an additional 2,297,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,141,000 after buying an additional 64,224 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $336,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVB traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $243.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,540. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.84 and a 52 week high of $245.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.23 and a 200 day moving average of $220.79. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.97%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVB. BTIG Research upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.81.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

