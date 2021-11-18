Real Estate Management Services LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Real Estate Management Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Ryman Hospitality Properties accounts for 2.2% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 163.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,609,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,112,000 after acquiring an additional 999,229 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 55.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,055,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,329,000 after purchasing an additional 375,574 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 497.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,398,000 after purchasing an additional 267,857 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,254,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,020,000 after purchasing an additional 232,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth about $16,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.90. The company had a trading volume of 821 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,368. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $57.27 and a one year high of $96.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 352.82%. The company had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.88.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

