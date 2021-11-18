Real Estate Management Services LLC Has $4.32 Million Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Real Estate Management Services LLC reduced its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,824 shares during the quarter. Alexander & Baldwin makes up approximately 2.7% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned about 0.25% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALEX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 273,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 799,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,639,000 after buying an additional 184,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 38,240 shares in the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $23.93. 959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,434. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.30. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ALEX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

