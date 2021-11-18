Real Estate Management Services LLC Sells 12,900 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Real Estate Management Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Trust of America comprises 6.0% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $9,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.44 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.56. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $34.75.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 260.00%.

HTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.45.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

