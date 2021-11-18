Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its price target reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RLLMF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Real Matters from C$15.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Real Matters in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RLLMF traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326. Real Matters has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $19.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title and Canada. The company was founded by Michael A. Johnston in 2004 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

