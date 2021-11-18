Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target Lowered to C$10.00 at National Bank Financial

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its target price decreased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

RLLMF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Real Matters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS RLLMF traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $6.61. 3,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,326. Real Matters has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $19.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title and Canada. The company was founded by Michael A. Johnston in 2004 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

