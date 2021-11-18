Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at TD Securities

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$15.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Real Matters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS RLLMF traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.61. 3,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,326. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81. Real Matters has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $19.71.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title and Canada. The company was founded by Michael A. Johnston in 2004 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

