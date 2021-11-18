Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$15.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.93.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Shares of TSE:REAL traded down C$0.21 on Thursday, hitting C$7.85. The company had a trading volume of 784,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,469. Real Matters has a 1-year low of C$7.65 and a 1-year high of C$26.45. The stock has a market cap of C$626.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.