Real Matters (TSE:REAL) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at Cormark

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Cormark from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on REAL. National Bank Financial cut shares of Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$15.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.93.

TSE REAL traded down C$0.21 on Thursday, hitting C$7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 784,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,469. Real Matters has a one year low of C$7.65 and a one year high of C$26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market cap of C$626.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.78.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

