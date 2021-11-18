Real Matters (TSE:REAL) PT Lowered to C$10.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target dropped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on REAL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Real Matters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.93.

REAL stock traded down C$0.21 on Thursday, hitting C$7.85. 784,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,469. Real Matters has a 1-year low of C$7.65 and a 1-year high of C$26.45. The stock has a market cap of C$626.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

