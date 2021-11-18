Real Matters (TSE:REAL) PT Lowered to C$18.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 129.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$15.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lowered Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cormark set a C$15.40 price target on Real Matters in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Real Matters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.93.

Get Real Matters alerts:

TSE REAL traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,469. The firm has a market capitalization of C$626.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83. Real Matters has a 1-year low of C$7.65 and a 1-year high of C$26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.78.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.