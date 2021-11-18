Real Matters (TSE:REAL) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at TD Securities

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s current price.

REAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial cut Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark cut their target price on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Real Matters from C$15.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.93.

Shares of REAL stock traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$7.85. 784,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,469. The firm has a market cap of C$626.01 million and a P/E ratio of 14.83. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of C$7.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.78.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

