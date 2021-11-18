Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Blink Charging (BLNK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK):

11/16/2021 – Blink Charging was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Blink Charging Co. is an owner, operator and provider of EV charging stations and services. It also offers EV charging equipment and connectivity to the Blink Network, a cloud-based software which operates, manages and tracks the Blink EV charging stations and all the associated data. The company serves multifamily residential and commercial properties, airports, colleges, municipalities, parking garages, shopping malls, retail parking, schools and workplaces sectors. Blink Charging Co. is headquartered in Florida, United States. “

11/15/2021 – Blink Charging had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $31.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/15/2021 – Blink Charging was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Blink Charging had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $35.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Blink Charging was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

10/28/2021 – Blink Charging had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Blink Charging is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $46.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.46. Blink Charging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.94 and a beta of 3.69.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $585,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,376,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 18,608 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 1,527.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 72,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 21.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

