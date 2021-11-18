Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rogers (ROG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Rogers (NYSE: ROG) in the last few weeks:

11/4/2021 – Rogers was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $277.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $225.00.

11/4/2021 – Rogers was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $277.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $233.00.

11/3/2021 – Rogers was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

11/2/2021 – Rogers was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/14/2021 – Rogers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect their world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide. “

9/30/2021 – Rogers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect their world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide. “

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $270.06 on Thursday. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $141.46 and a 52-week high of $273.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Rogers Co alerts:

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Rogers by 257.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 215,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,108,000 after buying an additional 154,845 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Rogers by 8.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 981,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,971,000 after buying an additional 77,810 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Rogers by 29.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,054,000 after buying an additional 65,469 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers during the third quarter worth about $8,394,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Rogers by 71.0% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,395,000 after buying an additional 38,045 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.