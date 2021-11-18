Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hannover Rück (HNR1)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hannover Rück (FRA: HNR1):

11/8/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €186.00 ($218.82) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/8/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

11/5/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €133.30 ($156.82) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/5/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €177.00 ($208.24) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/5/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €187.00 ($220.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/4/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €185.00 ($217.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/21/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €165.00 ($194.12) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale.

10/20/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €172.00 ($202.35) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/15/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €133.30 ($156.82) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/14/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €187.00 ($220.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/14/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €185.00 ($217.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/23/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of HNR1 opened at €160.25 ($188.53) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €156.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of €150.48. Hannover Rück SE has a one year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a one year high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

