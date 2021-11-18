Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Converge Technology Solutions (CTS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (TSE: CTS) recently:
- 11/15/2021 – Converge Technology Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a C$18.25 price target on the stock.
- 11/12/2021 – Converge Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/12/2021 – Converge Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark to C$12.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2021 – Converge Technology Solutions had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners.
- 10/15/2021 – Converge Technology Solutions is now covered by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a C$14.50 price target on the stock.
- 10/1/2021 – Converge Technology Solutions is now covered by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a C$14.50 price target on the stock.
Shares of TSE:CTS traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.75. The company had a trading volume of 330,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,119. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of C$2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.82. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of C$2.95 and a 12 month high of C$13.09.
Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$367.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
