Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Converge Technology Solutions (CTS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (TSE: CTS) recently:

11/15/2021 – Converge Technology Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a C$18.25 price target on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Converge Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Converge Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark to C$12.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Converge Technology Solutions had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners.

10/15/2021 – Converge Technology Solutions is now covered by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a C$14.50 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Converge Technology Solutions is now covered by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a C$14.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE:CTS traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.75. The company had a trading volume of 330,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,119. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of C$2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.82. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of C$2.95 and a 12 month high of C$13.09.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$367.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

