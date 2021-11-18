Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Exelixis (EXEL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL):

11/8/2021 – Exelixis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Exelixis’ third-quarter results were disappointing with a miss on both counts. The approval of lead drug Cabometyx in combination with the immuno-oncology drug, Opdivo, for advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) has boosted sales. Exelixis has also forged strategic collaborations with Roche and Bristol Myers to expand the drug’s label further, and the successful outcomes from these studies should boost growth. Exelixis is also looking to build a differentiated next-generation pipeline in oncology through collaborations. The successful development of additional candidates will diversify its revenue base and reduce its dependence on Cabometyx for growth. However, the company is heavily dependent on Cabometyx for growth. Competition is stiff in the RCC space. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

11/4/2021 – Exelixis was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

11/3/2021 – Exelixis had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Exelixis had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $65.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Exelixis had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Exelixis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Exelixis’ lead drug, Cabometyx, approved for advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and previously treated hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), maintains the company’s momentum. The pipeline progress has been impressive and the approval of Cabometyx in combination with Opdivo for advanced RCC has boosted sales and should fuel further growth. Exelixis has also forged strategic collaborations with Roche and Bristol Myers to expand the drug’s label further and the successful outcomes from these studies should boost growth. The company is also making efforts to develop its oncology portfolio beyond Cabometyx and has some promising candidates in the pipeline. However, the company is heavily dependent on Cabometyx for growth. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Estimates for the third quarter are stable ahead of the results.”

10/6/2021 – Exelixis is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Exelixis was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

9/20/2021 – Exelixis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Exelixis had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $37.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

EXEL opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $859,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $112,727.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 125,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,203 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,514,000 after acquiring an additional 612,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,944,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,596,000 after acquiring an additional 544,702 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 32.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943,980 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 24.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,038,000 after acquiring an additional 531,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

