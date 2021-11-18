Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,747 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Red Rock Resorts worth $21,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth $58,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth $103,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 52.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Shares of RRR opened at $52.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.42. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

