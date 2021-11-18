Redd Achieves Market Cap of $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 18th. One Redd coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,547.65 or 0.98333671 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00048102 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00037980 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003213 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $277.11 or 0.00490548 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

