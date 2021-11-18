ReddCoin Price Down 23% This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $70.38 million and approximately $69,900.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 23% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,084.24 or 0.98696715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00046726 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.42 or 0.00317510 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.35 or 0.00517990 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.79 or 0.00186170 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012604 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00009654 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001603 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001262 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

