Rede Wealth LLC Has $6.66 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rede Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.6% of Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $142.86 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

