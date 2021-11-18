Redline Communications Group (OTCMKTS:RDLCF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.47

Redline Communications Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDLCF)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and traded as high as $0.54. Redline Communications Group shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 25,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48.

Redline Communications Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RDLCF)

Redline Communications Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and provision of wireless communications product and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Hardware and Software Products; Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment; and Maintenance and Support.

