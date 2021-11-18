Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 793.64 ($10.37).

RDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Redrow from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Redrow from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 809 ($10.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Redrow alerts:

In other Redrow news, insider Barbara Richmond purchased 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 638 ($8.34) per share, with a total value of £7,043.52 ($9,202.40). Also, insider Matthew Pratt sold 6,002 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.32), for a total value of £42,794.26 ($55,910.97).

RDW stock opened at GBX 639.40 ($8.35) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 662.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 663.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63. Redrow has a 52-week low of GBX 492.40 ($6.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 743.60 ($9.72).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a GBX 18.50 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Redrow’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 2.66%. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.08%.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.