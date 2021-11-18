Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Redwood Trust posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RWT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

NYSE:RWT traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,841. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.36. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $14.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 461.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

