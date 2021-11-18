Refinable (FINE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.40 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 18th. Refinable has a market capitalization of $13.83 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000591 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00068034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00069694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00090591 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,226.36 or 1.00455008 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,957.70 or 0.06947340 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

