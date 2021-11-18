Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director George L. Sing Sells 6,000 Shares

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director George L. Sing sold 6,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.26, for a total value of $3,937,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ REGN traded up $6.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $648.82. The stock had a trading volume of 21,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,855. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The company has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $606.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $582.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Benchmark downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $699.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,089,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,818,000 after buying an additional 24,724 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

