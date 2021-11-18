Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $16.70 Per Share

Analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report $16.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $21.71 and the lowest is $7.64. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $9.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $67.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $43.09 to $73.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $46.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.38 to $65.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $699.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $641.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $606.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $582.61. The firm has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 11,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.98, for a total value of $7,873,493.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,292.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.00, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,136,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,973 shares of company stock valued at $24,086,656 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Earnings History and Estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

