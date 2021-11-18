Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 100,300 Shares of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) by 353.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.67% of Grindrod Shipping worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of GRIN opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.19. As a group, analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

GRIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.