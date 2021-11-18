Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 28,231 Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,231 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.35% of Target Hospitality worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth $38,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 15,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.70.

In other Target Hospitality news, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 10,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,759.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 69.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Target Hospitality stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $433.79 million, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.02. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $5.49.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Hospitality Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.