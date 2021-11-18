Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Position in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 286,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.37% of LiveXLive Media as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,914,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,638,000 after buying an additional 176,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LiveXLive Media by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,574,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 166,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LiveXLive Media by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 30,852 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LiveXLive Media by 182.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 870,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 562,720 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in LiveXLive Media by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 529,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 34,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveXLive Media alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVX opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The company has a market cap of $173.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $33,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,634,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,171.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $81,950. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIVX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveXLive Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.