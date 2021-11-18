Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) by 91.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.86% of California BanCorp worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the second quarter worth about $287,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 33.6% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 26.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the second quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALB stock opened at $19.13 on Thursday. California BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 18.53%.

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

