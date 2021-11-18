Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 167,700 Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 167,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 260.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,307,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 945,092 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 1st quarter valued at $5,716,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 111,054 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 1st quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after buying an additional 94,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

BSBR opened at $6.19 on Thursday. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5327 per share. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 34.42%. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is presently 124.39%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

