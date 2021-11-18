Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of HBT Financial worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBT. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 382.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 42,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in HBT Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HBT shares. TheStreet upgraded HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ HBT opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $531.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.48. HBT Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $19.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.07.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 33.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

