Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 512.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in National Retail Properties by 69.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 280,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 114,698 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 807.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 257,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 228,873 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at about $2,384,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NNN opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $37.44 and a one year high of $50.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

