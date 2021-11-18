Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.33 Million in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sculptor Capital Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 2,856.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 113.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 50.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 23.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCU shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $55.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of SCU stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.34. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a current ratio of 4.81.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 122.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

