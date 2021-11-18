Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 39.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,595,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,425,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,572 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 85.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,920,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,269,000 after purchasing an additional 884,855 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,448,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,575,000 after purchasing an additional 230,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,782,000 after purchasing an additional 453,098 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of RDVY opened at $51.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.78. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $36.70 and a 1-year high of $52.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.