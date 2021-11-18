Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 133,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of GCM Grosvenor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 101,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

GCMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.51. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.