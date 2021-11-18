Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Oasis Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OAS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 266.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,034,000 after purchasing an additional 983,216 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,863,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 4,466.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 432,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,505,000 after buying an additional 423,202 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 476.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,894,000 after buying an additional 179,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 450,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after buying an additional 157,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

OAS opened at $127.91 on Thursday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.41.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 61.83% and a return on equity of 88.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

In other news, Director Douglas E. Brooks purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.76 per share, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,218.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

OAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.61.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.