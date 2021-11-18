Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,109 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.45% of Synalloy worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Synalloy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Synalloy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNL opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $123.52 million, a P/E ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Synalloy Co. has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $14.13.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Synalloy had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 1.22%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Synalloy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

