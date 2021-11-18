Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 108,041 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 88.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108,041 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in TTEC by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TTEC by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in TTEC by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in TTEC by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in TTEC by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TTEC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $88.32 on Thursday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.17 and a 52-week high of $113.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.41.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.48%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 12,600 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $1,331,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,649,001 shares in the company, valued at $702,732,915.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 15,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.02, for a total value of $1,605,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,591,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,422,437.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,400 shares of company stock valued at $10,947,662. 60.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.