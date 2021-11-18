Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 221,494 Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 221,494 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.79% of Assembly Biosciences worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $2.49 on Thursday. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $119.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.62.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair lowered Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

