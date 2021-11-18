Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Cytokinetics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 144.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $62,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,538 shares of company stock worth $7,485,845 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

CYTK opened at $39.27 on Thursday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

