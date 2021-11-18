Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,121 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of Five Point worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Five Point by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Five Point during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Five Point by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Five Point by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 8,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Five Point by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FPH opened at $6.42 on Thursday. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $958.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Five Point had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

