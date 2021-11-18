RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.86.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.22. 590,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,775. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.60. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $137.66 and a fifty-two week high of $179.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.64) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Odonnell purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,162,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $201,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 40.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.