Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,079 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Renasant worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Renasant by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,605,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,238,000 after purchasing an additional 299,189 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Renasant by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Renasant by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,750,000 after purchasing an additional 42,864 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Renasant by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Renasant by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,312,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,517,000 after purchasing an additional 42,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RNST shares. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Renasant Co. has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.70 million. Renasant had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

