ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.22 Million

Brokerages forecast that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will post $20.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.00 million. ReneSola posted sales of $9.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year sales of $92.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.39 million to $93.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $128.47 million, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $153.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. ReneSola had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SOL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.73.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management bought 6,000 shares of ReneSola stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock worth $108,750.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in ReneSola by 521.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ReneSola by 1,013.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ReneSola in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in ReneSola in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in ReneSola by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOL stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.80 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $568.45 million, a P/E ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 2.32. ReneSola has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $35.77.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

