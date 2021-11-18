Renold (LON:RNO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.54

Renold plc (LON:RNO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.54 ($0.32) and traded as high as GBX 32.74 ($0.43). Renold shares last traded at GBX 32 ($0.42), with a volume of 310,113 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Renold from GBX 32 ($0.42) to GBX 42 ($0.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Renold from GBX 32 ($0.42) to GBX 42 ($0.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Renold alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.13 million and a PE ratio of 11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,239.39, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Renold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.